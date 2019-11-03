child shot

Girl, 7, shot while trick-or-treating in Chicago recovers in hospital, family says

CHICAGO (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating in Chicago's West Side on Halloween, police said.

Police said the teen also shot a 31-year-old man in the same incident. He is facing two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

The teen faced a judge in juvenile court Saturday, just one day after his arrest in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue. Police said this is the teen's first arrest.

The little girl wearing a Minnie Mouse costume was shot in the neck and chest by stray bullets Thursday in the 3700 block of West 26th Street, officials said. She was among several children trick-or-treating at local businesses when someone opened fire at rival gang members.

A 31-year-old man who is not related to the girl was shot in the hand.

The shooter wore a mask like the one worn by Jason in the movie "Friday the 13th," Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

"The shooting yesterday was reprehensible and those involved don't deserve to be in our city," Johnson said on Friday. "I am disgusted but committed to doing everything we can to finding the cowards that would engage in a gun battle in the early evening hours while children were trick-or-treating."

EMBED More News Videos

Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks on the shooting of a 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treaitng in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.



Police said the shooter was aiming at rival gang members.

A relative of the girl said she's done with surgeries and recovering in the hospital. She will likely remain in the hospital for a couple more days, her family said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechicagochicago shootinghalloweenshootingman shotchild shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Teen charged in shooting of girl, 7, who was trick-or-treating in Chicago
Odessa shooting rampage victims and injured identified
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
9-year-old-boy shot while playing basketball in Kingsessing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Chilly
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
Man shot twice in Port Richmond
Man gets probation for crash that killed 5 in NJ family
Mom tells son she ate all his Halloween candy, his reaction is adorable
Cleanup continues after powerful EF-2 tornado in Thornbury Twp.
Show More
Vigil held for 4 family members murdered inside their Philly home
SEPTA passengers stranded for hours due to overhead wire issue
11-year-old child accidentally overdoses on heroin in Delaware
Philly police investigating attempted luring incident involving young girl
Off-duty Philly officer opens fire after teens with gun make threat: Police
More TOP STORIES News