8-year-old girl shot in leg getting off Market-Frankford Line in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left an 8-year-old girl injured on Tuesday night.It happened around 8 p.m. when police say the girl and a relative got off the Market-Frankford Line at Kensington and Allegheny avenues.Police say the girl was shot once in the leg.The girl reportedly walked home before being transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. She's currently listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police.