8-year-old girl struck by car after getting off school bus in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Springfield Township, Delaware County are investigating after they say a young girl was struck by a car after getting off the school bus.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon on the 400 block of E. Woodland Avenue.

Police tell Action News that an 8-year-old child was getting off the bus when she was struck. The driver did stay at the scene.

The child was rushed to an area hospital for serious injuries.

The bus was full of students at the time of the accident.

It's unclear if the driver of the car is facing any charges.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
