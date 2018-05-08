Girl dies after falling out window while jumping on bed

EMBED </>More Videos

The girl fell from the window in the bathroom at the 14th Avenue building on Monday night.

NEWARK, N.J. --
Authorities say a 6-year-old girl who fell out of a window while jumping on her bed in her family's Newark apartment has died.

Essex County prosecutors say the accident occurred shortly before midnight Monday. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The girl's name and further details about the accident and the injuries she suffered have not been disclosed. Authorities say she was in her family's third-floor apartment when she fell.

Authorities say the death remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newschild deathfalls
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News