Man facing murder charges after girl shot, killed while getting off bus in North Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges after authorities say he shot a 16-year-old girl while she was getting off a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Sunday.

The teen was shot while getting off a SEPTA bus at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 22nd Street and Sedgely Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police confirm to Action News that a 16-year-old girl was shot in the left shoulder. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Robert Ross Jamieson has been charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and other related charges in connection with the incident. Authorities believe he fired on several people in the area.

According to investigators, Jamieson was firing at random when the girl was struck moments after getting off the bus. He has a prior felony drug conviction that makes him ineligible to carry a firearm.



"We have three witnesses who have identified him as the shooter," Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said Saturday night.



Police say at least 14 shots were fired.

"Every shooting is upsetting and everyone is somebody's family member, but when it happens to children or teenagers it just seems the unfairness of it, the sadness of it, is magnified even more," said Coulter.

For some in the community, the violence is too close to home, especially coming off the Thanksgiving holiday.



"You getting off the bus, you minding your business, you're going home, wherever it is you're going, and you have a life that's gone, and it's ridiculous," said community member Anthony Rinkin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the region
Overheard at Tredici with David L. Cohen
Inclement weather impedes travel across region
New Orleans police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter
19 year old killed when car slams into utility pole
At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
Show More
300 homes in NYC flooded with waste after massive sewage spill
9 killed, 3 injured in S.D. plane crash: Authorities
2 kids dead, 1 missing after truck swept away in flood: Authorities
18,000-year-old frozen puppy leaves scientists baffled
Police: Man gunned down while sitting in car in Darby Township
More TOP STORIES News