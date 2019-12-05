Girl recounts being hit during high-speed police chase in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "As it was coming towards us, I said, 'Back up,' so we started backing up," said Riahna Tiggett, reliving the terrifying moment she and her friend, 12-year-old Corey Leonard, were run over during a high-speed pursuit that ended in Philadelphia's Germantown section on Tuesday night.
The crash started on I-76 when the suspect fled a traffic stop and ended in a crash along the 5200 block of Morris Street.
"When I tried to run I fell and hit my face on the railing. When I tried to get back up, that's when a car ran over my foot," said Tiggett. "As I was screaming my friend's name, he wasn't responding."
Action News was there as the 13-year-old was rushed by ambulance to Einstein Hospital. Riahna says Corey bore the brunt of the impact.
The pair had just gotten off the bus when two suspects, Renaldo Robichaw and James Adamsm, came flying down the block with the state police on their tale. Both men were taken into custody.
Corey's grandmother, Dawn Bennett, told Action News her grandson suffered a broken tibia, hip and pelvis.
"How could this possibly happen in Philadelphia at that time of the day to that child, this is a very vibrant child, full of life who will have to multiple surgeries, extensive rehab, learn how to walk again," said Bennett.
Both families are now trying to make sense of why a high-speed chase was necessary in a residential area in the city, adding that this could have been avoided.
Investigators have not yet said what led to the traffic stop.
