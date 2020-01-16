girl scouts

Girl Scout Cookie sales have begun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Girl Scout cookie season has arrived!

To celebrate, scouts set up a booth at Suburban Station. That booth is open on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We got up really early in the morning," emphasized 15-year-old Cyan Cuthbert in Germantown between sales.

It may have been early, but that didn't stop sales and perhaps a little snacking.

"I don't want to say I'm going to because I'm on camera, but I'm probably going to grab a cup of coffee and start eating cookies," admitted Carmen Rosario of Juniata, who also made sure to buy Shortbread cookies for the office.

Nasir Singleton purchased some Thin Mints, but lamented they would probably not last too long.

"I'm just happy they set up in between my commute from work and the gym," Singleton said, bag in hand.

This is about more than Thin Mints. The cookie program helps these Girl Scouts learn lifelong skills.

Cuthbert explained, "During our meetings, we learn about important stuff that's actually going to take us somewhere in life."

Aurie Brown of Mount Airy added, "Learning how to manage your money without any help."

Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off: Katherine Scott reports on Action News Mornings, January 16, 2020



Girls Scout leadership says the sales help the girls learn some valuable skills.

"They learn money management. They learn people skills, decision making, and goal setting as a troop and individually," according to Alix Finnegan from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

And the proceeds from the cookie sales help power leadership opportunities.

"It will help us by helping others," pointed out Taylor Johnson of Wyndmoor.

To add to the excitement, Serena Pisacano from Northeast Philadelphia is one of eight Girl Scouts nationwide who recently won their 'Cookie Pro' award, and she's featured on boxes of Lemonades.

"Serena and her friends on the Lemonades packaging are installing solar panels, learning about STEM, working as a team to accomplish a goal," explained Finnegan.

Need to get your cookie fix? There is a 'Cookie Finder' app, where you can find the cookies nearest you.
