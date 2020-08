Young girl shot in chest in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a young girl injured on Wednesday night.It happened around 9 p.m. on the 900 block of North 42nd Street in West Philadelphia.Gina Harley says her daughter and her neighbor were having a cookout when two cars pulled up and began firing at each other.Women and children were outside when shots rang out, Harley says.Police say a 6-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and got shot in the chest. She is now in stable condition at the hospital."I'm thankful to God that it wasn't my grandchildren. I feel for the little girl as well, we're terrified. Philadelphia is so crime-riddled now that we have to move at some point," said Harley.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.The shooting comes less than a week after 7-year-old Zamar Jones was shot in the head while playing on his Philadelphia porch. Jones died at the hospital on Monday.