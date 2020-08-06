PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a young girl injured on Wednesday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. on the 900 block of North 42nd Street in West Philadelphia.
Gina Harley says her daughter and her neighbor were having a cookout when two cars pulled up and began firing at each other.
Women and children were outside when shots rang out, Harley says.
Police say a 6-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and got shot in the chest. She is now in stable condition at the hospital.
"I'm thankful to God that it wasn't my grandchildren. I feel for the little girl as well, we're terrified. Philadelphia is so crime-riddled now that we have to move at some point," said Harley.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
The shooting comes less than a week after 7-year-old Zamar Jones was shot in the head while playing on his Philadelphia porch. Jones died at the hospital on Monday.
Young girl shot in chest in Philadelphia: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More