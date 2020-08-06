Young girl shot in chest in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a young girl injured on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 900 block of North 42nd Street in West Philadelphia.

Gina Harley says her daughter and her neighbor were having a cookout when two cars pulled up and began firing at each other.

Women and children were outside when shots rang out, Harley says.

Police say a 6-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and got shot in the chest. She is now in stable condition at the hospital.

"I'm thankful to God that it wasn't my grandchildren. I feel for the little girl as well, we're terrified. Philadelphia is so crime-riddled now that we have to move at some point," said Harley.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

The shooting comes less than a week after 7-year-old Zamar Jones was shot in the head while playing on his Philadelphia porch. Jones died at the hospital on Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
MURDER SURGE: Philly among top deadliest cities this year
Families of murder victims discuss surging violence in Philly
Names of 2 more suspects in boy's shooting death announced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 heroes sucked into drainage pipe during Isaias rescue
Missing 5-year-old girl from Montgomery County found dead
Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her wedding day
Public's help sought for ID of body in plastic container
I-676 closed until at least Thursday afternoon after barge hits bridge
Marmora residents cleaning up after powerful tornado
Woman shot on SEPTA platform; gunman at large
Show More
Hero helps rescue children trapped in Doylestown daycare
Study: COVID-19 may cause long-term heart damage
Manayunk Brewery battered by pandemic, flooding
School food service director helping to feed students
Cleaning up after massive flooding along Darby Creek
More TOP STORIES News