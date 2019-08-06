Girl with special needs dies after being left in hot car in South Carolina

WALTERBORO, S.C. -- Authorities in South Carolina say a teenager with special needs has died after being left in a car for hours.

They've arrested two people in connection with the girl's death.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that investigators responded Monday to a report of a child locked in a vehicle 60 miles outside of Charleston.

When investigators arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl lying on the ground next to the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested Rita Pangalangan and Larry King. They were both charged with murder.

Pangalangan is a teacher in the Colleton County School District. District spokesman Sean Gruber told news outlets she's been placed on paid leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinachild deathspecial needs childrenhot carteenu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's car gets stuck in rising waters in Lower Merion Twp.
AccuWeather: Isolated Evening T'Storm, Humid Overnight
Philly man suspected of killing father arrested near Harvard University
Del. native among those killed in Dayton mass shooting
Pa. clergy abuse hotline fielded 1,900 calls in first year
Police: Missing teen now wanted for attempted criminal homicide
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Show More
Another hearing for Meek Mill scheduled for end of month
Head of ACCT, Philly's largest animal shelter, resigns
Health Department offers free Hepatitis A vaccines following outbreak
Union captain again urges Congress to act on gun violence
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
More TOP STORIES News