FIRE

Girls jump from balcony to escape dance studio fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

EDGEWATER, N.J. --
Authorities in New Jersey say several girls jumped from a balcony to escape a fire at a dance studio.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. Monday at a multiuse building in Edgewater. Business owner Tony Nehmi tells NJ.com he and Edgewater Police Officer Jimmy Dalton were able to help some of the girls down with ladders before they fell. Video shows other girls jumping from the balcony to escape the blaze.

The fire was contained about two hours later.

Mayor Michael McPartland says about 15 girls were treated for minor injuries.

The building that caught fire houses multiple businesses including the dance studio and a hookah lounge.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsfire
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Horsham retirement community says thank you to first responders
Fire damages stores at Bucks County strip mall
2 firefighters injured battling Camden Co. fire
Junkyard fire in Frankford impacts SEPTA, Amtrak service
Fire damages restaurant in Stone Harbor
More fire
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News