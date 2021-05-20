Pets & Animals

Play pals! Toddler shows off stuffed cat to leopard at Philadelphia Zoo

EMBED <>More Videos

Toddler shows stuffed cat to Philly Zoo leopard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A leopard at the Philadelphia Zoo has a new play pal.

A toddler playfully greeted a leopard on May 12 by waving her stuffed animal cat, as captured in a viral video filmed by the girl's mother and shared by the zoo.

Lara Fraser said her 2-year-old daughter Rylee had a "play date" with an Amur leopard and her favorite stuffed animal, named Kitty.



In the video, Rylee giggles as the leopard paws at the toy from behind the zoo's glass divider.

According to the Philadelphia Zoo, the Amur leopard is the world's rarest big cat, with fewer than 100 left in the wild.

In the wild, they live in an area between northeastern Russia and China along the Amur-Ussuri region. The Amur River runs through this region.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiachildrentoddlerphiladelphia zooanimalsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News