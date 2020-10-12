Politics

'Hatred is taught': Pennsylvania's second lady victim of racist attack

By
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania's second lady says she was the target of a hateful verbal attack, in which she was called a racial slur.

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife of Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, said it happened in a grocery store in Allegheny County.

She said a woman approached her and told her repeatedly that she did not belong in America.

Fetterman said the woman followed her to the parking lot, where she called her the N-word.

Fetterman posted that this behavior is taught, saying if you know this woman teach her love instead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharrisburgracism
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. becomes first state to disqualify 'naked ballots'
Man rescued from trash chute in Spring Garden
AccuWeather: Rainy, Breezy and Cool Today
Protesters drive through Montgomery County with Black Lives Matter message
Decision on possible return of fans to Eagles games expected Tuesday
Princeton names dorm for Black alum Hobson
Family devastated by tornado receives surprise from police
Show More
Rookie WR Claypool scores 4 TDs, Steelers top Eagles 38-29
Philadelphia Union welcome back fans inside the stands
Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship
Driver killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police investigate 2 separate incidents of gun violence in the city
More TOP STORIES News