evacuation

Glassboro police issue evacuation order; traffic alert

EMBED <>More Videos

Glassboro police issue evacuation order; traffic alert: as seen on Action News, May 8, 2019

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Glassboro police have issued an alert to residents who live in the area of Baldwin Road and MacClelland Avenue to leave their homes immediately due to police activity in the area.

Police released a statement Wednesday morning urging those who live within 1000 feet of the intersection to leave the area or go to East New Street Park for a briefing by police.

Students from the nearby Bullock School will be evacuated and taken to Glassboro High School.

Police said due to their investigation, Baldwin Road will be closed between Fishpond Road and New Street and surrounding roads might be blocked from access.

According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, a suspicious package has been found near a home in the area.

Officials said updates will be posted as they become available.


***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glassboro boroughevacuationnew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVACUATION
Passengers recount airlift evacuation from Viking Sky cruise ship
Preschool in Center City evacuated for structural damage
Grieving family evacuated from NJ Motor Inn after CO detected
Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog patiently waiting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Longtime Phillies exec David Montgomery dies at 72
Meghan, Harry introduce Baby Sussex to the world
Delco school drops words 'God Bless America' due to complaint
2 Delaware State Troopers injured in crash
141 live cats, 59 dead cats seized from Doylestown home
Harper smashes grand slam, Phillies' social mocks Smash Mouth
Show More
Pedestrian struck on eastbound Atlantic City Expressway
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Not As Warm Today
North Jersey woman arrested for animal cruelty
Burn victims sue Conagra after cans of cooking spray explode
Police: Harlem fire claims 6 lives, including 4 children
More TOP STORIES News