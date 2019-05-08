Glassboro police issue evacuation order; traffic alert

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Glassboro police have issued an alert to residents who live in the area of Baldwin Road and MacClelland Avenue to leave their homes immediately due to police activity in the area.Police released a statement Wednesday morning urging those who live within 1000 feet of the intersection to leave the area or go to East New Street Park for a briefing by police.Students from the nearby Bullock School will be evacuated and taken to Glassboro High School.Police said due to their investigation, Baldwin Road will be closed between Fishpond Road and New Street and surrounding roads might be blocked from access.According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, a suspicious package has been found near a home in the area.Officials said updates will be posted as they become available.