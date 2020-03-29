Coronavirus

700 volunteers needed to support alternative care site at Glen Mills School

GLEN MILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Roughly 700 volunteers are needed to help support an alternative care site at the Glen Mills School in Delaware County.

The shuttered school is being turned into a medical shelter.

Volunteers will be providing patient care for patients with low-acuity conditions from regional hospitals. The alternative site will not be used to treat patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"There is a critical need for volunteers to serve their community as we face this pandemic together," said Delaware County Council Chairman Brian Zidek. "We are fortunate to a have a safe location for our family members, friends and neighbors to go, where they can receive medical care in the event that our hospitals become over-run with COVID-19 emergencies.

There is an urgent need for volunteers including:

-Active and retired medical and healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists and veterinarians
-Medical and nursing students

-Behavioral Health professionals
-Support, Administrative and Logistic Staff
-Citizen Corps of Delaware County

Volunteers can register on the Delaware County Citizen Corps website: Click on the blue "volunteer" button.
