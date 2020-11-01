Fire rips through Gloucester City, New Jersey home

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire ripped through a Gloucester City, New Jersey home Saturday night.Fire crews were called out to a home on the 400 block of Hudson Street around 11:45 p.m.When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames coming from the second floor of a two-story row home at the end of the block.It took approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters were able to keep it contained to just the one house.A woman was able to escape the blaze unharmed.There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.