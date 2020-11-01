Fire rips through Gloucester City, New Jersey home

By
GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire ripped through a Gloucester City, New Jersey home Saturday night.

Fire crews were called out to a home on the 400 block of Hudson Street around 11:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames coming from the second floor of a two-story row home at the end of the block.

It took approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters were able to keep it contained to just the one house.

A woman was able to escape the blaze unharmed.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden county
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multi-car crash on NJ Turnpike leaves several hospitalized
Philadelphia foregoes curfew for Halloween
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: Police
30-year-old man shot, killed in East Germantown: Police
AccuWeather: Afternoon Rain, Breezy and Chilly Today
53-year-old man shot twice, listed in critical condition: Police
At Bucks Co. rally, Trump says nation is at crossroads
Show More
ATM explosion at Mayfair Wawa under investigation
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
'Green' cocaine confiscated at Philadelphia airport
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
Philly curfew ends, National Guard arrives as city braces for more unrest
More TOP STORIES News