Police seek help finding 2 men involved in armed robbery, home invasion

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden County officials are seeking the public's help to identify two men captured on camera during an armed robbery and home invasion in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, February 28, on the 300 block of Market.

Officials say two masked men entered the residence with guns pointed and demanded money and jewelry.

"Two individuals come into a home with weapons out. You never know what could happen," said Colby Gallagher of Camden County's prosecutor's office.

Surveillance video from inside the home shows two men entering the residence and forcing the victims to the ground.

The suspects then walked one of the victims upstairs before coming back down to unlock a display cabinet containing jewelry, officials say.

The two suspects, whose identities remain unknown, left the scene with jewelry, a cell phone, and cash.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident.
The victims say one of the men involved has a large beard and wore a distinctive hoodie with a wolf on the back.

The other man was carrying a backpack with a distinctive style.

Officials ask anyone who might recognize either of the two men involved to please contact CCPO Det. Mike Batista at 856-676-8175 or Gloucester City Police Det. Joseph Hopkins at 856-456-0404.
