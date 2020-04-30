Heavy winds fuel massive fires in Gloucester County, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6140662" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters are battling a massive fire in Mullica Hill, New Jersey on Thursday night.

CLAYTON, New Jersey -- Heavy winds fueled multiple fires in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Thursday.The call came in around 2 p.m. for a fire at a single-family home located on Garwood Boulevard in Clayton, New Jersey.Video shows the home completely gutted from the blaze.Around 2:45 p.m. another fire broke out at a home on the 100 block of Harrisonville Road in Mullica Hill.Video obtained by Action News shows the fire raging out of control.The winds have hampered firefighters' efforts to contain the blaze.No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fires remains under investigation.