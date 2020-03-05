Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore abruptly resigns

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore resigned abruptly Thursday, according to an internal email obtained by Action News.

In the email, Fiore said it was "a very difficult decision" and that he plans on "pursuing other ventures in the private sector."

A source confirms to Action News that the New Jersey Attorney General's office has been investigating the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office for many months for complaints over discrimination and a hostile working environment.

Christine A. Hoffman will serve as Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gloucester countywoodburylaws
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd presumptive positive coronavirus case in New Jersey
2 people being tested for coronavirus in Philadelphia
Philly police officer arrested, charged with assault
Residents tried fighting Reading fire, 2 found dead: Officials
Coronavirus: What precautions are you taking?
Philadelphia mayor delivers $5.2 billion budget proposal
Community steps in to honor veteran at funeral
Show More
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
AccuWeather: Rainy and Cooler To End The Week, Even Some Wet Snowflakes
Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief
NJ woman used tape dispenser, shower to kill man: Prosecutors
Eagles: Peters to enter free agent market after 11 seasons
More TOP STORIES News