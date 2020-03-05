Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore abruptly resigns

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore resigned abruptly Thursday, according to an internal email obtained by Action News.In the email, Fiore said it was "a very difficult decision" and that he plans on "pursuing other ventures in the private sector."A source confirms to Action News that the New Jersey Attorney General's office has been investigating the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office for many months for complaints over discrimination and a hostile working environment.Christine A. Hoffman will serve as Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor, officials said.