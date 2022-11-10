Camden County man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash on Black Horse Pike

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest in the deadly hit-and-crash that claimed the life of a 58-year-old woman earlier this week in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

Police have charged 42-year-old Orlando Venters Jr. of Berlin with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Crash (2nd degree) and Causing Death While Driving with a Suspended License (3rd Degree).

It happened around 10:28 p.m. Monday on the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike near Route 42.

Police say the victim, identified as Elaine Hubler of Hilltop, was attempting to cross the roadway when she was struck by a dark-colored vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene. Other motorists found her and stayed by her side until medics arrived.

Hubler was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police reviewed surveillance video from businesses along the Black Horse Pike and investigated several tips to try to track down the suspect.

They also released grainy video of the incident including images of the vehicle.

An officer with the Berlin Police Department then contacted investigators about a possible suspect vehicle.

On Tuesday, police say officers located a 2016 gray Dodge Caravan with front-end damage "consistent with striking a pedestrian" in the area of Tansboro Road in Berlin.

The vehicle was recovered and processed for additional evidence related to the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as Venters, was taken into custody.

"I want to thank the community for many tips and information we received. I especially want to commend all of the officers involved in this investigation for their determination to find the striking vehicle and arrest the driver less than 48 hours after the victim was struck," Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a statement on Thursday.

Chief Harkins thanked Berlin police and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office for their assistance.

"We all were determined to bring closure to the family of Ms. Hubler, and we have done that," Harkins said.

Venters has been remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.