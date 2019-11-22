auto recall

GM recalls 640,000 pickup trucks over possible carpet fires

FILE PICTURE: The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks, some 2020 Silverado and Sierra 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickups. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

General Motors is recalling over 640,000 pickup trucks worldwide because hot gas from a high-tech seat belt can set the carpeting on fire.

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks. Also included are some 2020 Silverado and Sierra 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickups. All have carpet as a floor covering, and most are in North America.

GM says it uses a small explosion to move a piston that tightens the belts before a crash. The explosion can release hot gas through an opening in a bracket, possibly setting the carpet on fire. The company reports two fires but no injuries.

Dealers will close the opening at no cost to owners. No date was given for the recall to start.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
general motorschevroletauto recallrecall
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
Fiat Chrysler recalling vehicles due to not meeting US emission standards
Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed in Rittenhouse Square; Suspect at-large
Man accused of filming fellow Rowan students while they undress
Suspect in custody after opening fire on Tuckerton officer
Are you getting what's advertised in CBD products?
Former Phillies managers pitch in, sleep outside for good cause
EPA holds meeting on suspected cancer cluster in Norwood
Show More
Officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming
Police take neighbors shopping for Thanksgiving dinner
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing LAX
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Seahawks-Eagles, Week 12 games
Alicia Vitarelli chats with 'Frozen 2' stars ahead of much-anticipated sequel
More TOP STORIES News