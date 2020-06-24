Business

GNC files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

This is the sign on the GNC world headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Health and wellness company GNC Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It is looking to close at least 800 to 1,200 stores.

The company said in a statement that it's looking to restructure its balance sheet at the same time it explores finding a potential buyer, with a minimum purchase price of at least $760 million.

GNC and all of its subsidiaries remain open for business.

The company expects to confirm a standalone plan of reorganization or consummate a sale that will allow the business to exit from the bankruptcy process in the fall.
