GoFundMe case: Johnny Bobbitt Jr. pleads guilty to state charge

35-year-old Johnny Bobbitt (left), 28-year-old Kate McClure (center), and 39-year-old Mark D'Amico (right)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The homeless man charged in a GoFundMe scam has pleaded guilty in state court to theft by deception.As part of a plea deal, Johnny Bobbitt Jr. agreed to testify against his alleged co-conspirators, Kate McClure and her ex-boyfriend Mark D'Amico.The Burlington County prosecutor's office said Bobbitt was accepted into the drug court program. He will be placed on special probation for a period of up to five years while he fulfills the requirements of the program.He will receive an alternate sentence of five years in New Jersey state prison if he fails to comply with the conditions imposed in drug court, the prosecutor's office said.Prosecutors say the trio made up a story about Bobbitt coming to her aid and claimed the money would be donated to Bobbitt.Instead, authorities say the three split the moneyJust this past Wednesday, both Bobbitt and McClure pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy and wire fraud.