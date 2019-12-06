GoFundMe scam: Mark D'Amico pleads guilty to state charge in New Jersey

Mark D'Amico pleaded guilty in state Superior Court in Burlington County to misapplication of entrusted property stemming from the late 2017 scheme.
D'Amico; his ex-girlfriend, Katelyn McClure; and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt faced state and federal charges. McClure and Bobbitt have already pleaded guilty to federal and state charges. D'Amico still faces federal wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges.
D'Amico, McClure and Bobbitt made up a story in late 2017 about Bobbitt giving $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia, prosecutors said. The group solicited donations through GoFundMe, purportedly to help Bobbitt.
The trio did newspaper and television interviews, posed for photos, revisited the spot where they claimed their first encounter happened and went on "Good Morning America." Authorities began investigating after Bobbitt sued the couple for allegedly not giving him the money.
Almost no part of the tale was true, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has said. Instead, the group met near a Philadelphia casino in October 2017 shortly before they told their story.
D'Amico admitted to spending more than $75,000 of donations raised for Bobbitt.
"He took responsibility for holding money for Johnny Bobbitt for his benefit and for spending those monies," said Mark Davis, D'Amico's attorney.
Davis said D'Amico was not the mastermind and that's why he refused to plead guilty to conspiracy.
"We were allowed to plead guilty to what actually occurred, not to what fit the narrative that has been presented from day one by the county prosecutor's office," he said.
D'Amico still faces federal charges. His attorney expects that case to go to trial, but under the plea in state court, he is expected to receive a 5-year sentence and can apply for an intensive probation program.
"If you are granted ISP he is going to end up serving five to seven months in custody before he is released... It's intense. It's an intense form of probation but it gets you out of custody," Davis said.
GoFundMe said the money has been returned to donors.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.