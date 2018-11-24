Gold Alert issued for 86-year-old Delaware man

Police are searching for 86-year-old Carlos McGrady, who went missing early Saturday morning in New Castle County, Delaware.

McGrady was last seen leaving the unit block of Chestnut Crossing Drive.

Police say he has a medical condition which caused a concern for his welfare.

McGrady is described as a white male, 5ft 8 inches, 145lbs, with gray hair and light blue/gray eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a green shirt. He is also known to wear white sneakers with the letter "N" on the side, possibly New Balance.

McGrady left his residence in a green Kia Sportage DE: PC72113, the left taillight is broken and the one side of the vehicle is a darker green due to a collision repair.

His direction of travel is unknown but he is known to frequent the area of Brookside Shopping Center.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carlos McGrady to please contact New Castle County Division of Police by calling (302) 573-2800.
