Billy Porter sports all-white feathered suit on 2020 Golden Globes red carpet

The "Pose" star owned the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in a custom, all-white Alex Vinash suit that featured an eye-catching detachable feathered train. He completed the look with embellished heeled boots from Jimmy Choo.
Vinash wrote on Instagram that the outfit also included accessories from Swarovski and Tiffany & Co.
Porter, who is nominated for best actor in a TV drama for his work on FX's "Pose," said the look took months to build.
The white suit was the latest in a string of dramatic red carpet looks for Porter, who famously wore a custom velvet tuxedo gown designed by Christian Siriano to the Oscars last year. His other 2019 red carpet looks included a Rinat Brodach "tuxedo jumpsuit" for the Critics' Choice Awards and a beige couture Randi Rahm suit that featured a matching dramatic, floor-length cape.
