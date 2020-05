Billy Porter sports all-white feathered suit on 2020 Golden Globes red carpet

EMBED >More News Videos If there was one person who commanded attention every time he walked a red carpet in 2019, it was Billy Porter. The "Pose" actor threw tradition to the wind, rocking bright, bold colors and nontraditional silhouettes at nearly every chance he got.

LOS ANGELES -- New year, new iconic Billy Porter red carpet look.The "Pose" star owned the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in a custom, all-white Alex Vinash suit that featured an eye-catching detachable feathered train. He completed the look with embellished heeled boots from Jimmy Choo.Vinash wrote on Instagram that the outfit also included accessories from Swarovski and Tiffany & Co.Porter, who is nominated for best actor in a TV drama for his work on FX's "Pose," said the look took months to build.The white suit was the latest in a string of dramatic red carpet looks for Porter, who famously wore a custom velvet tuxedo gown designed by Christian Siriano to the Oscars last year. His other 2019 red carpet looks included a Rinat Brodach "tuxedo jumpsuit" for the Critics' Choice Awards and a beige couture Randi Rahm suit that featured a matching dramatic, floor-length cape.