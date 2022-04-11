Business

Promoting wealth and economics to marginalized communities

Reporter TaRhonda Thomas interviews Varsovia Fernandez, Executive Director, of the PA CDFI Network and Dr. Kenneth Scott, President & CEO, Beech Interplex, Inc. Varsovia and Dr. Scott discuss areas of promoting wealth and economics to marginalized communities, as well as share how to track your finances, seek out educational and technical assistance to businesses and the advantages of lifeline and bridge loans. Hear how Thomas coined the simple mantra, "network and paperwork" as the offered strategy for small businesses.
