Archbishop Perez to observe Good Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- April 15 is Good Friday.Archbishop Nelson Perez will preside and preach at the Celebration of the Lord's Passion at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul this afternoon.Members of the Cathedral Basilica Choir will assist with liturgical music.The archbishop celebrated Holy Thursday Mass at the Cathedral in Center City.Holy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper.Archbishop Perez washed the feet of 12 seminarians from Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary during the night mass.Earlier in the day, the archbishop participated in the Chrism Mass at the Cathedral."I was honored to be principal celebrant at the Chrism Mass at the @CathedralPhila, this morning. Each year, the priests of the @ArchPhilly are invited to concelebrate this Mass and to renew our priestly promises," Archbishop Perez tweeted Thursday. "During this Mass, I blessed the Oil of Catechumens as well as the Oil of the Sick & consecrated the Oil of Chrism. These Holy Oils will be used at parishes throughout @ArchPhilly during coming year in the celebration of the Sacraments."