Good Samaritan helps pay for stranger's groceries at Montgomeryville Costco

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The acts of generosity during this struggling time continue to astound many. Recently, a good Samaritan stepped in when a college student was unable to pay for her groceries.Shirley Schombs, asked Emily Dossick, a college student, get groceries for her at the Costco in Montgomeryville earlier this week. She was scared to get the groceries herself, due to COVID-19.But when Dossick, went to pay for the groceries, the card was declined."I put my credit card in and it said declined," said Dossick.Dossick said that's when panic set-in and a good Samaritan came to the rescue."I walked away and came back, that's when the cashier said someone had paid for my order," said Dossick."I said to (the cashier), 'How much is their bill?' (the cashier) quoted me the amount and I said, "'I'll pay for it,'" said Tomiko Johnson.Out of nowhere, Johnson charged almost $200 worth of groceries and quickly disappeared into the parking lot."I ran up to (Johnson) because I had no idea who it was, and I just said thank you," said Dossick. She was like, "'Don't worry about it, just pay it forward.'"Schombs was blown away by the gesture."It literally took my breath away. I had to stop and think, 'Am I understanding what Emily is telling me?'" Schombs said.Friday, Schombs meet Johnson, and insisted she pay her back.Still floored by the gesture, Schombs shared the act of kindness on social media hoping to encourage others during this time."It's just nice to be able to show the better side of humanity, and I think what's more heartwarming for me, is that Emily got the chance to experience it first hand," said Johnson."I feel like you hear about this at maybe a Starbucks and not something $180 worth. It doesn't happen every day," said Dossick.