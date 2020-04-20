FYI Philly

Get food, beer and more fast from this grocery store on wheels

By Timothy Walton
goPuff is a Philadelphia delivery store.

Basically, a grocery store on wheels delivering essential household items anywhere within 30 minutes of the city.

It was started by two Drexel University students in 2013, serving the Philadelphia area but has now grown to more than 170 cities across the country. During the COVID-19 pandemic they have not only been a tool for many who cannot leave their house, but they have also contributed more than a million dollars in donations for healthcare workers.

