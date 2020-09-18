Gov. Murphy 'shocked, disgusted' following shooting at officers' home in Camden County, New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he is "shocked and disgusted" after two suspects shot up the home of two Camden County, New Jersey police officers earlier this week.The officers and their 10-day-old infant were inside their home on the 2900 block of Clinton Street late Tuesday night when six rounds of bullets struck the house.Some of the bullets penetrated the home, but luckily the family was on the second floor when the gunfire erupted and no one was injured."It was pure evil. It's evil," said Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.Wysocki said the incident has created a stressful atmosphere within the police department."For officers, there's anxiety when they see these things," he said.Police say on Thursday, officers located a Honda Odyssey, which they believe the shooters were driving when they unleashed a barrage of bullets onto the home. Police are pleading with the public to come forward with any information about this vehicle.Neighbors say they have a good relationship with the police in the city and are upset this happened."If the cops can't be safe, how can we be safe," said Liberty Gantt.There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects involved in the attack.Anyone with any information is asked to call Camden County Police Department at (856) 757-7042 or the Citizen's Crime Commission at (215) 546-TIPS.