New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tests positive for COVID-19, is 'asymptomatic'

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a statement from his communications director."This afternoon, as part of a regularly-scheduled testing regime, Governor Murphy took a rapid antigen test that came back positive for COVID-19. He subsequently took a PCR test, which also came back positive. He is currently asymptomatic and feeling well," the statement said.Per CDC guidance, Murphy will cancel in-person events, isolate for next five days, and continue to monitor for symptoms. He will take another PCR test at the end of the five days."The Governor has diligently taken precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted, as he has done, to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus," the statement said.Contact tracing is underway.