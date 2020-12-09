Gov. Wolf in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

The governor released a statement Wednesday confirming his diagnosis.
He said he received a positive result during a routine test and is not exhibiting any symptoms.
"(I) am feeling well," Wolf said.
During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 9, 2020
I have no symptoms and am feeling well and I am in isolation at home.
I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me.
He said his wife Frances also tested is quarantining with him as they await her results.
"I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic," Wolf said.
The governor said his positive test is reminder that no one is immune from the virus.
RELATED: Gov. Wolf mulling over possible new COVID-19 restrictions as cases increase
"Following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease," Wolf said.
Wolf repeated his requests for Pennsylvania residents to wear masks and socially distant from others not in your household.
Read Governor Wolf's full statement below:
"During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and am feeling well. I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me.
I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic.
As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe."
Mayor Kenney Also in Quarantine
During Philadelphia's weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced he was in quarantine again after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor said he was getting tested soon.
"I am currently quarantining at home after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. I am free of any symptoms and plan to get tested soon. If you find yourself in a similar situation, do the right thing and self-quarantine," Kenney said.
Kenney also had contact in September with someone who tested positive resulting in the mayor speaking during the press briefings from his home instead of his City Hall office.
RELATED: Philadelphia could start offering COVID-19 vaccine next week if approved by FDA, officials said
The mayor said he is following the CDC's latest guidelines to quarantine for 10 days, unless he gets a negative COVID test after 7 days.
"We are still working hard to flatten this curve. Self-quarantining and testing are crucial ways that anyone who's been exposed can help," Kenney said.
I am currently quarantining at home after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. I am free of any symptoms and plan to get tested soon. If you find yourself in a similar situation, do the right thing and self-quarantine. https://t.co/Km0LRMrSUh— Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) December 8, 2020