Graffiti in Point Breeze believed to be part of gentrification: Neighbors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many neighbors Action News spoke with said they were outraged by the graffiti spray-painted around their Point Breeze neighborhood last weekend.The city said crews came to clean up the graffiti for two days earlier this week, but Action News found an anarchy sign on a resident's door on the 1900 block of Lambert Street.Many neighbors said new and renovated homes were targeted, and they think it's because of the recent gentrification in their neighborhood."It's sad, it's really sad," said Louise Hunter, a resident of 16 years.Surveillance video from the neighborhood shows a man spray painting over a doorbell camera. Anarchy signs were spray painted, and a sign that said "burn tha rich," was spotted by a neighbor. Another neighbor took a picture of graffiti that said, "(expletive) the rich."Philadelphia police said about 26 houses were vandalized near the 1900 block of Lambert Street, 1900 block of Dudley Street and 2000 block of Mifflin Street. Police say it occurred on Sunday, February 9, around 2 a.m.Hunter said she's lived in the neighborhood for 16 years and believed the graffiti was targeted at long time residents like herself."They want people to move out of their houses and sell it to them, and it's sad because we gotta put up with this, being tormented," said Hunter.Hunter said she thought the man spotted on surveillance video is someone who lives in the neighborhood."The face looks familiar," said Hunter.The person may have been trying to send a message about the changing neighborhood, which has upset many residents."I was upset when I saw it...and I don't think it's right," said Joyce Parker.Police are still looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call police.