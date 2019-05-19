Grand jury to hear case of puppy found submerged in New Jersey pond

WEST MILFORD, N.J. -- Prosecutors say a grand jury will hear the case of a woman accused of drowning a 10-week-old puppy found submerged and in a weighted cage in a northern New Jersey pond.

Forty-seven-year-old Tonya Fea of Jefferson Township opted not to appear for a first court date last week in Passaic County on charges of animal cruelty, trespassing and disorderly persons. Officials said a grand jury will hear the case and decide whether to indict.

The female golden retriever puppy was found April 30 in Greenwood Pond in West Milford. Authorities said Fea told police earlier this month that the puppy was already dead, but an autopsy indicated the case of death was "asphyxia due to immersion in water."

Messages left for defense attorney Richard Baldi weren't immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
