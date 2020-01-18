u.s. & world

Cruise line claims grandfather leaned out window before toddler fell to death

MIAMI, Fla. -- Royal Caribbean Cruises says an Indiana man charged with negligent homicide in his young granddaughter's fatal fall from a cruise ship window leaned out of that window for several seconds before he lifted the child up to it and she fell.

18-month-old Chloe Wiegand was on a ship in July when the child's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, placed her on a wood railing in front of a wall of glass windows, later saying he thought she'd bang on the glass -- but the window was open. Puerto Rican prosecutors then charged Anello with negligent homicide.

In December, the family filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean for negligence, according to the lawsuit.

RELATED: Family sues Royal Caribbean after toddler falls to death from cruise ship's window

Chloe's family, who lives in South Bend, Indiana, said the cruise line made it difficult for passengers to tell whether a window was open or closed on the ship.

The cruise line's Jan. 8 court filing comes in response to a lawsuit brought by the parents of Chloe Wiegand accusing Royal Caribbean of negligence in her fatal plunge from the 11th floor window in July in Puerto Rico.

The company is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed and says the Indiana girl's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, was "reckless and irresponsible" in her death.

Their attorney, Michael Winkleman, said the family hoped the lawsuit would raise awareness about window falls. He said the crux of the complaint is that the wall of glass was unsafe so close to a children's play area, and there are laws in place to prevent that from happening. Other cruise lines follow those laws, Winkleman said.

"Had the Wiegand family been on a different ship, Chloe would still be here," he said.

The family insists there should have been some type of warning that the window was open. They also said Chloe used to bang on the glass at her brother's hockey games, and the toddler likely thought it was a similar situation.

They were only on the ship for three hours prior to the girl's death, Winkleman said.

"This is a very difficult day for our family," said Kimberley Wiegand, Chloe's mother. "Our daughter, Chloe, died in July. This Friday would've been her second birthday. We should be celebrating with a present and birthday cake, but instead we're here talking about her death. I spend my evenings visiting with her urn, rather than rocking my little girl to sleep. We would give anything to find ourselves in different circumstances."

She said Royal Caribbean played a major role in her daughter's death

"We believe that filing a lawsuit against the cruise line sends a message to them that they were wrong," Wiegand said.

A Royal Caribbean Cruises spokesman said Wednesday, "Our hearts go out to the family for their tragic loss. Mr. Salvatore Anello is currently being criminally prosecuted for negligent homicide in the case. We have no comment on the civil filing."

Winkleman said the family waited five months to file suit because they wanted access to surveillance footage of the incident first. He said they did not want to release that video publicly.

The toddler's mother said she does not support any criminal charges.

"I do not want the legacy of our little girl to be the history of court cases," she said. "She was an actual person who lived and spread happiness wherever she went. To know Chloe was to love her immediately."

ABC News contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child deathlawsuitu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Court to review law requiring employer-provided health care to pay for birth control
New US school lunch proposal could mean more pizza, less fruit
Virginia's highest court upholds weapons ban at gun rally
JetBlue increases fee for checking bags
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snow Developing, Changing To Rain
Rock salt, cookies, pizza: Philly area prepares for snow
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Source: DHS file on murder suspect reads like a 'horror show'
6abc True Crime: The Unicorn Killer
7 homes impacted in Olney fire, residents displaced
Court to review law requiring employer-provided health care to pay for birth control
Show More
Vaping crisis: CDC focuses on THC-containing products
Philly police rescue family of 5 from Tacony fire
Firefighters battle fire at Mr. Tire in Marple Township
New US school lunch proposal could mean more pizza, less fruit
Remains of missing woman found in car pulled from NJ river
More TOP STORIES News