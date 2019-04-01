"Grandma Scam" arrests in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A Florida man and a 17-year-old boy from Baltimore were arrested in New Castle, Delaware as part a nationwide "Grandma Scam."New Castle County Police received calls on March 26th of two suspicious males attempting to retrieve packages from a home on Thunder Gulch related to the scam.Police learned that three elderly victims in Indiana, South Dakota and Florida were under the assumption that one of their grandchildren was in legal trouble and needed money.The elderly victims mailed cash to various locations across the country.Police recovered $30,000 in the alleged scam.24-year-old David Green of Miami and the 17-year-old boy were charged with felony theft, attempted felony theft and conspiracy.Both posted bail and have been released from custody.