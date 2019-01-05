Grandmother, 2 grandchildren killed in Hunting Park house blaze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia fire officials are investigating a house blaze that left three people dead, including two children in the city's Hunting Park section.

It happened along the 4200 block of North Reese Street after 1 p.m. Saturday.

The front door was locked and firefighters had difficulty gaining access inside the house.

Authorities say there was a lot of furniture and clothing inside the house that caused an issue as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

It took ninety minutes to get the fire under control.

A grandmother and her two grandchildren were found dead inside the home.

Police say the children had been dropped off to be babysat.

The Red Cross is now helping the mother of the children, who arrived at the scene obviously distraught.

She did not live in the home.

Officials say there were no working smoke alarms in the house.

------
Related Topics:
philly newsfatal firehouse fire
