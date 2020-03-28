house fire

Grandmother, 2 grandsons killed in Southwest Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grandmother and her two young grandchildren were killed in a house fire in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night.

Officials said the fire broke out at about 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Bonnaffon Street. Heavy smoke could be seen from the first and second floors when officials arrived.

EMBED More News Videos

Fire officials were on the scene of a house fire in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night.



Police said the woman, who was in her 40s, along with a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy were found inside the home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the two boys were taken to CHOP, where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

Sirweah Quioh, who lives nearby, said when he saw the house burning, he rushed to knock down the front door.

"Only response she gave me was, 'I'm coming out, I'm gonna get the kids. I'm coming out', and that was the only thing she said," Quioh said. "Nobody came out."

After trying the back door, he stood helplessly outside the burning home and watched along with neighbors.

"By the time I hit the door to knock the door down, the smoke had already been all through the house. I couldn't get in the door any further. I just had to wait outside," he said.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims, but neighbors told Action News the children's father was at the corner store when the flames ignited and returned to the horrific scene.

The fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiafirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Car fire spreads to 2 homes in Hunting Park
1 dead following fire in Wilmington Manor
Woman injured in house fire in Southwest Philadelphia
Several injured, 1 fatally, following multiple fires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay-at-home order expands in Pa. as overflow facilities get ready
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Area officials work to thin jail, prison populations amid COVID-19
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain, Cooler
New Jersey reports 27 additional deaths, bringing total to 108
State-by-state rankings for COVID-19 testing
Show More
Fire tears through strip mall in Tabernacle, New Jersey
Man shot, beaten with skillet in North Philadelphia
King of Prussia Events Company Makes Face Shields
Man tearfully thanks hospital staff for saving wife's life
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
More TOP STORIES News