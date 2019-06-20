Grandmother, 4-year-old grandson found dead inside Willingboro home; suspect in custody

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- One man is in custody accused in the murder of a grandmother and her 4-year-old grandson, Action News has learned.The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office only confirms two victims were found dead inside a home on Eastbrook Lane in Willingboro, NJ.Officials tell Action News they believe the suspect arrested is the former boyfriend of the child's mother.Police say additional details are being withheld at this time to allow for the next of kin to be notified.