Mother likely to be charged after 3-year-old shot in Grays Ferry, district attorney says

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is preparing to charge the mother of a toddler who was shot in the face over the weekend.

The mother is expected to face charges relating to misinforming law enforcement.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is preparing to charge the mother of a toddler who was shot in the face over the weekend.

The woman originally told police her 3-year-old son had been hit in the mouth with a stray bullet while walking in Grays Ferry.

But investigators quickly figured out the child was actually shot inside a home on the 1500 block of Taney Street.

District Attorney Larry Krasner says though the investigation is not complete, he expects the toddler's mother to be charged with endangerment, conspiracy, and other charges relating to misinforming law enforcement.

The child is recovering.