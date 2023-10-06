1 dead, 1 injured in Grays Ferry double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a double shooting in the Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 a.m. Friday inside a home on the 1400 block of South 28th Street.

Police said a 25-year-old man was shot several times in the chest and neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

