President Biden's favorite market serves Delaware community through pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9844650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Biden delivers remarks after he is sworn in as 46th President of the United States.

GREENVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Ten months ago, Karen Cianci was planning menus and coordinating food for big parties. Now, she's hand-delivering groceries to people who need help in Delaware."So the people who can't come into the store, or are elderly, or first responders, we make sure that we get their groceries out to them," said Cianci, who's the catering manager at Janssen's Market in Greenville, Delaware.This pivot in service is one way the market is weathering the pandemic. Seventy years as an independent grocer has been a big lesson in survival."Everyone has banded together to keep our store safe, keep our customers safe, and still provide this essential service to our customers," said Paula Janssen, who owns the market with her parents.Their customer loyalty runs deep through the neighborhood. They even named a sandwich for one neighbor who's been coming here since the 80s."This is our Joe Biden sandwich right here," explained deli worker Sue, who made their very popular maple turkey, Havarti cheese, fresh arugula and champagne mustard sandwich named for the president.The deli started making the "Joe Biden" in 2008 when he ran for the vice presidency. It's always been popular, but on the historic inauguration, it's flying off the shelf."That's my dad with Joe Biden in 1991," said Janssen pointing to one of the many pictures with President Biden above the customer service desk."When he comes in, he's either buying flowers for Jill or having breakfast with his grandchildren in the café after church," she said.On Thursday from that same café, the community watched as one of their own became the 46th President of the United States.