Society

Bucks County prosecutor resigns after working as delivery driver while on job

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bucks Co. prosecutor resigns after working as delivery driver on job

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A prosecutor in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has resigned after admitting last month to working as a delivery driver while on the job.

Gregg Shore, the former First Assistant District Attorney for Bucks County, resigned Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the office.

Shore delivered food for DoorDash, and, at times, did so during normal business hours, authorities said.

District Attorney Matt Weintraub stated that Shore used his accrued vacation time to repay the county the money he earned working that extra job while on duty.

"Due to personal circumstances, I worked a second job delivering food during the COVID pandemic," Shore previously told Action News by phone.

Shore says he averaged about three hours a week delivering for DoorDash since last March.

"I primarily worked a job at night and on weekends. However, I made the incredibly poor decision to deliver during the workday at times. In doing so, I realized that I betrayed my boss, colleagues and most importantly the citizens of Bucks County," he said.

Shore made more than $120,000 a year, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

Last month, Weintraub said Shore would remain in the office as deputy district attorney, to "earn back the trust and confidence of myself, this Office, and the Bucks County community."

Shore's resignation goes into effect on Wednesday.

He was replaced by Jennifer M. Schorn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybucks countysocietycommunitydelivery service
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News