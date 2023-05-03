WATCH LIVE

Man wanted in 2020 fatal shooting in Southwest Philadelphia taken into custody

Gregory Burnett is accused of killing a 31-year-old man at a party in Southwest Philadelphia on August 16, 2020.

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 4:40PM
Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the arrest of Gregory Burnett on Wednesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of Philadelphia's most wanted fugitives is now in custody.

Burnett is accused of killing a 31-year-old man at a party in Southwest Philadelphia on August 16, 2020.

Investigators said they tracked Burnett down in Darby, Pennsylvania on Tuesday and arrested him.

He is now facing murder and weapons charges.

