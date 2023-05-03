Man wanted in 2020 fatal shooting in Southwest Philadelphia taken into custody

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the arrest of Gregory Burnett on Wednesday morning.

Gregory Burnett is accused of killing a 31-year-old man at a party in Southwest Philadelphia on August 16, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of Philadelphia's most wanted fugitives is now in custody.

Investigators said they tracked Burnett down in Darby, Pennsylvania on Tuesday and arrested him.

He is now facing murder and weapons charges.

