feel good

South Jersey family of 8 receives home thanks to 'Griswold's' light display'

By
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey family who spent months homeless and living in a hotel received a new home from a generous family in Mickleton, New Jersey.

Noreen Owens, who is on disability, is the mother of seven children ages six through 18. Just two days before Christmas, she was gifted the key to her new home through Steve Harbaugh, who runs The Griswold's of New Jersey Christmas Light Display.

The grand surprise took place with the family arriving on a party bus.

"Just the expression on their face 'for me,' that was priceless," Owens said. "I can never repay them for what they did for us."

Owens and her family were suggested to Steve Harbaugh by Vince Damani and Mike Lucas, who own All That's Good Production Company.

While she was worried about providing for her own family, she never stopped helping others. Damani's sister works at Camden Prep Elementary School, where Owen's youngest, Chaylese, 6, goes to school.

Both the teacher, principal, and social worker recommend Owens and her family be the recipient of the Christmas surprise.

The Harbaugh family's light display also serves as a toy drive. That's how Noreen Owens linked up with Steve Harbaugh.

She reached out on social media to receive toys for her church's outreach program Operation Warm Hugs. This year the Harbaugh's toy drive received $12,000 in toys.

"She was so selfless to reach out for someone else, and in fact, she was the one who really needed some help herself," wife Gina Harbaugh said.

Steve Harbaugh added, "We had to take it to the next level and give Noreen a Christmas and a new home."

The Christmas light display raised nearly $40,000 in financial contributions. The family used the money to rent the Owens' their Camden home and pay for all utilities for a year.

Both families are excited about building on the relationship.

The Harbaughs say Noreen will play a huge role in their toy drive next year, connecting their charity with various foundations in Camden.

Even once the year is up, they vow Noreen Owens and her seven children will be well taken care of.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscamden (new jersey)eventscommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Giant walk-through eyeball to headline science center at Aviation Museum
Top 6 Animal Shelters: Providence Animal Center in Media
Press with a leg lift - Today's Tip
NJ woman helps seniors get vaccine appointments in honor of mom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victim of NE Philly murder was a Ph.D student, former Miss Nigeria
Pa. mom of 6 killed in North Carolina road rage shooting: Police
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
Man held in New Jersey killing charged in New Mexico deaths
Firefighters help 50-year-old woman escape house collapse in North Philadelphia: Officials
Havertown, Pa. couple donates $1,400 stimulus checks
Archbishop Wood H.S. boys, girls basketball teams play for state titles Saturday
Show More
Young Abington actor stars in new Mighty Ducks series on Disney+
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
Philadelphia opens another vaccination site; 200 sites now citywide
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
Eagles trade down in this year's draft, get first-round pick in 2022
More TOP STORIES News