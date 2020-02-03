gritty

Assault allegations against Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty unfounded, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police announced Monday that investigators did not find any evidence that Flyers mascot Gritty physically assaulted a teen during a photo session last year and charges will not be pursued.

The complaint was lodged back in December when the father of a 13-year-old boy told police that the Philadelphia Flyers mascot assaulted his son during a photoshoot at the Wells Fargo Center a month prior.

Chris Greenwell told Action News that his son tapped the mascot's head after the photo which prompted Gritty to lunge out of his chair and punch the boy in the back.

Police said an investigation was completed by the South Detective Division.

Officials said the results of the investigation determined the mascot did not commit physical assault as alleged.

The Philadelphia Flyers issued the following response to the announcement: "We are pleased that the Philadelphia Police Department concluded there was no merit to the alleged claim. The police department's statement confirms our thorough internal investigation that found no evidence of the described actions ever having taken place."
