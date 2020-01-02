Community & Events

Gritty, Swoop in butter form for Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gritty and Swoop have united in a very delicious way.

The mascots make up the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Sculpture titled "East Meets West."

(And the Pittsburgh Steelers mascot Steely McBeam is also part of it.)



"The half-ton sculpture encourages Pennsylvanians to be a fan of Pennsylvania dairy and give a cheer to the more than 6,200 dairy farmers of the commonwealth," the state Department of Agriculture says.

The sculpture featuring the Eagles mascot, Flyers mascot, (and the Pittsburgh Steelers mascot Steely McBeam) will be on display in the Main Hall of the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg through Saturday, January 11.

After the show, the butter, originally scrap butter, will be moved to a farm in Juniata County where it will be converted into renewable energy in a methane digester.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspennsylvaniaaction news sportsgrittyphiladelphia eaglesphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News