Gritty, Swoop in butter form for Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gritty and Swoop have united in a very delicious way.The mascots make up the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Sculpture titled "East Meets West."(And the Pittsburgh Steelers mascot Steely McBeam is also part of it.)"The half-ton sculpture encourages Pennsylvanians to be a fan of Pennsylvania dairy and give a cheer to the more than 6,200 dairy farmers of the commonwealth," the state Department of Agriculture says.The sculpture featuring the Eagles mascot, Flyers mascot, (and the Pittsburgh Steelers mascot Steely McBeam) will be on display in the Main Hall of the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg through Saturday, January 11.After the show, the butter, originally scrap butter, will be moved to a farm in Juniata County where it will be converted into renewable energy in a methane digester.