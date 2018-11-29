ANIMAL ATTACK

Grizzly bear kills mom, 10-month-old baby cabin outside cabin in Yukon

The Yukon Coroner's Service says 37-year-old Valerie Theoret and infant Adele Roesholt died in the attack.

WHITEHORSE, Yukon --
A grizzly bear has killed a woman and her 10-month-old baby in Canada.

The Yukon Coroner's Service says 37-year-old Valerie Theoret and infant Adele Roesholt died in the attack in the Yukon near the Northwest Territories border.

Coroner Heather Jones says Royal Canadian Mounted Police received a call Monday from trapper Gjermund Roesholt, who said he was returning from a walk when he was charged by a grizzly bear about 100 meters from a cabin he shared with his wife and infant daughter.

Gjermund says he shot the bear dead, but when he returned to his cabin, he found the bodies of his wife and child just outside.
Fatal bear attacks are rare in Canada.

-----
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
