consumer reports

Consumer Reports: Get ready for sticker shock at the grocery store as prices increase

By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Consumer Reports: Get ready for sticker shock at the grocery store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Grocery store prices are increasing whether you are buying online or going to the store. According to the latest government data, consumers are paying 3.5% more, and for a family of four, that can be a sizeable cost difference.

Experts say that could be as much as $500 more a year at a time when the pandemic has left so many struggling to make ends meet.

"We had a suspicion that prices were going to go up. But I don't think we realized how bad it was going to be," said Patrick Penfield who is a professor of supply chain practice at Syracuse University. "The whole supply chain is increasing, and nobody wants to absorb that cost. So, unfortunately, the person or people that are going to bear it are the consumers."

Consumer Reports said meat, seafood, and fresh produce prices are up 8% compared to this time last year.

Paper towels and toilet paper are still up more than 5% as more people are at home and demand is up, but the supply is down.

"I don't think anybody realized, you know, the magnitude of issues that we're seeing within the supply chain right now. And that's something that we'll get through," Penfield added.

But a growing number of popular consumer companies are hiking prices as well. General Mills, the maker of Cheerios, announced it needs to offset higher freight manufacturing and commodity prices.

Hormel is raising prices on products like Jennie-O ground turkey in light of higher grain costs.

But there are ways to save. Consumer Reports says to stock up and strike when the price is right.

"I mean, I think if you want to stay on budget, you've got to think about what you routinely use. And if you see it on sale, you certainly need to buy it in bulk," said Consumer Reports nutritionist Amy Keating.

Also, buy store brands, which are at least 20 to 25% lower than name brands. Costco and Trader Joe's earn top marks by CR members and Target has just introduced "Favorite Day," a house brand for baked goods, frozen desserts, and beverages.

Here are more tips:

-Shop drug stores and even gas station mini-marts. Sometimes they offer lower prices on staples like milk and eggs.

-Use a cash-back credit card.

-And use discount apps like Ibotta and Flipp. Both coordinate store loyalty cards with current coupons.

With Flipp, just scan at the checkout to apply your savings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiasocietyconsumer reportsgrocery store
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports shares warning about at-home DNA kits
Consumer Reports: Be careful when using peer-to-peer payment apps
Expert tips to solve those Wi-Fi issues
Consumer Reports: Cold weather grilling tips
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing pregnant woman found dead, police say
Good Samaritan comes to the rescue after Wissinoming explosion
Philly to make all residents 16+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 19
NJ AG's Office identifies man shot, killed by police in Atlantic County
Pa. COVID vaccine finder Facebook page helps people get appointments
Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure
Pa. State Police searching for statue, plaque stolen from trail
Show More
Biden makes all adults eligible for COVID vaccine on April 19
Police identify 25-year-old man fatally shot in Old City
Capitol officer remembered for humor, paying ultimate price
Delaware expands vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
More TOP STORIES News