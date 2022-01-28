Shoppers hit the grocery stores ahead of snowstorm, though some items are missing

Some shoppers were able to cross all the items off their grocery list, others weren’t so lucky. @6abc



Shopping carts and parking lots were full at area grocery stores on Friday.Shoppers told Action News they were hitting the store early to stock up their kitchen for the next round of snow."It's a madhouse, there's barely any carts. When I came in I had to come back out and get a cart," said Ebony Lesesane.Instacart shoppers said they started their shift early because of more orders coming in with the snow. They were hoping to avoid the rush, but it was busier than expected."It's really busy. I'm trying to get it done and get the orders to the people," said Damon Faison.With a lot of places experiencing supply chain issues, some people are having trouble finding what they need.Experts say it's best to purchase an item when you see it in stock, because the next time you go to the store it might not be there.Shoppers we spoke with say it depends what's on your list. Some shelves were fully stocked, but what seemed to be missing from the shelves on Friday was meat."Oh they're out of stock of meat.. there's no chicken so if you guys are looking for chicken you won't find any today," said Lesesane.Meanwhile, some people were able to cross all the items off their grocery list. They say the snow inspired them to cook up a big meal."I found everything I needed to find, so I am going to make a nice Italian sauce for pizza and spaghetti," said Alexandra Loufik.